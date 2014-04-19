Bud Light Made A Hilarious Parody Of That Video About How Being A Mother Is The Toughest Job

Earlier this week, we wrote about a very popular ad from American Greetings, in which several supposedly real people were interviewed for what sounded like an impossible job — one with zero pay, no vacation days, and 135-hour work weeks.

The big reveal, of course, was that applicants were interviewing for the job of mother, highlighting just how much mums sacrifice for their children.

That video has been seen more than 12 million times on YouTube, but it has drawn no shortage of criticism from people, like Jezebel’s Lindy West, who found the World’s Toughest Job ad “obvious, manipulative, and stupid” for trying to use people’s love for their mothers to sell more greeting cards.

Now, Bud Light has joined in the mocking of American Greetings’ viral success. It made a video with the same format of a man asking job applicants questions via video chat.

And these job applicants, who Bud Light openly admits are actors, seem a lot less worried about this job’s comparatively easy requirements.

“You can’t sleep on the job … but what you can do is rest your eyes any time you want.”

“You’re going to need a sense of humour, just not a very funny one … How do you feel about outdated pop culture references?”

“What are your thoughts on fanny packs?”

Ultimately the hiring manger lets the interviewees in on a secret: millions of people already have the job they’re applying for … and they’re called “dads.”

Dads.



Bud Light encourages you to have a beer with your father in the near future. Here’s the full video:

