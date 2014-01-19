Arnold Schwarzenegger And Don Cheadle Star In Bud Light's Super Bowl Teaser Ads

YouTube/officialbudlight Don Cheadle and a llama in a Bud Light teaser.

Bud Light released six short teaser videos for its upcoming Super Bowl commercials, revealing that two of the brand’s ads will feature celebrities Arnold Schwarzenegger, Don Cheadle, and Reggie Watts.

Bud Light had previously announced that two of its three ads at the Feb. 2 game would form a cohesive story called “Epic Night” and include surprise celebrity cameos. The ads will launch a new tagline, “The Perfect Beer For Whatever Happens,” which replaces the “Here We Go” slogan Bud Light has used since 2010.

The teaser ads give viewers a clue that the “Epic Night” ads will tell several interweaving stories featuring wild nighttime escapades in the vein of the popular “The Hangover” movies. In one video, we see Schwarzenegger gearing up for an intense game of ping-pong, and in another, Cheadle stands in an apartment building hallway with a llama that appears to be his pet.

Another teaser video insinuates that there will be some sort of “reality” angle to Bud Light’s ads involving 412 actors, 58 hidden cameras, and one unsuspecting Average Joe, who will have to decide whether he’s “up for whatever happens next” in the wild ride Bud Light has planned.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ads were created by the advertising agency BBDO, and will be promoted with the social media hashtag #UpForWhatever. Bud Light has said previously that its new campaign will try to reflect Millennial values like optimism and the desire to “go out there and experience the world.”

In addition to the “Epic Night” commercials, which will be 30 seconds and 60 seconds in length, Bud Light will promote its new reclosable bottle in a 30-second ad from the St. Louis agency Cannonball at the start of the game.

Here’s our favourite video of the series, which stars Don Cheadle opposite a llama:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.