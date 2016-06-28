The latest Bud Light ad with Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer challenges the gender pay gap

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bud Light’s latest TV ad sees its brand ambassadors, Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer, discussing why women are often paid less than men, but are also charged more for certain products.

It builds up to the tagline: “Bud Light costs the same no matter if you’re a dude or a lady,” which is delivered by Schumer.

The ad, which we first saw on Adweek, is the latest in its politically-themed “Bud Light Party” series, which has also seen the pair supporting gay marriage.

The campaign was created by Wieden & Kennedy New York.

Adweek reports that every time someone shares the #CheersToEqualPay hashtag on social media throughout the campaign, Bud Light will donate $1 to workplace equality nonprofit Catalyst.

NOW WATCH: LG pulled off its craziest marketing stunt yet to promote its latest vacuum cleaner



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.