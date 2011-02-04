Bud Light Rents Out An Entire Dallas Hotel (And Changes The Name) To Hold Super Bowl Bashes

Bud Light is so committed to Super Bowl Week, the beer company is renting out and rebranding the entire Aloft Hotel for five days to celebrate Super Bowl weekend.



The company took all 193 rooms of the downtown Dallas lodging, which has been temporarily renamed “The Bud Light Hotel.” They’ll be using it to host four huge celebrity-studded parties.

Bud Light spent around $3.5 million total for its weekend bashes, including hotel rental, construction of the outdoor structures, and talent fees, according to estimates by NBC Dallas-Forth Worth.

This is in addition to the millions of dollars Anheuser-Busch InBev dished out for three-and-a-half minutes of commercials during the game itself, including three 30-second slots for Bud Light. It appears that they didn’t think that was enough exposure.

Other sponsors involved in Bud Light’s party weekend are ESPN, GMC, Bacardi, Icelandic Glacial, and PowerBalance, and the flyer on its Facebook page cites the Hispanic Scholarship Fund as a beneficiary of the events.

Bud Light’s big week begins tonight with The Fray and Lifehouse headlining. Tomorrow the building hosts the invitation-only Playboy party, which features performances by Snoop Dogg, Flo Rida, and Warren G, and Saturday is highlighted by Nelly, Pitbull, and Ke$ha.

The hotel changes tune on Sunday with country stars Dierks Bentley and Jack Ingram. They’ve built a 55,000 square-foot concert hall in the Aloft’s parking lot to accommodate the performances.

The Aloft, which styles itself as “bold,” is no stranger to hosting celebrity festivities. Last year the trendy venue hosted Terrell Owens’ NBA All-Star Weekend party and Felix Jones’ birthday bash. It’s also an official hotel partner of the Lingerie Football League and its local franchise, the Dallas Desire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.