Bud Light is using Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen to win back millennials

Two major comedians are planning on announcing their candidacy on Super Bowl Sunday — as faces of The Bud Light Party.

On Friday, Bud Light released the teaser for its new “Raise One to Right Now” campaign, which will launch at Super Bowl 50. In it, Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen don their best presidential candidate attire — down to the control-top shapewear — and get ready to campaign.

The brand’s Super Bowl commercial will feature Rogen and Schumer holding the “Raise One to Right Now” party’s first rally.

“We knew from the get go that humour has always been part of the DNA of the brand,” Bud Light vice president Alexander Lambrecht told Business Insider. “We want our humour to be relevant, to be current, in the moment. And, when you think about people out there who are very current, very relevant… Seth and Amy [are] pretty high up on the top of that list.”

Bud Light’s revamped sense of humour is less bro-y hedonism (something Lambrecht says died in the financial crisis), and more open-minded, inclusive, and positive — a new style intended to guide the brand in a new direction.

The campaign will continue as the presidential election heats up over the course of 2016, and will feature Rogen and Schumer campaigning across the country. In their personal and professional lives, Rogen and Schumer aren’t quiet about their political opinions — Schumer has spoken out about gun control and in support of Planned Parenthood, while Rogen tackled a wide range of political issues including Alzheimer’s funding and freedom of speech.

However, the “Raise One to Right Now” campaign will be less about covering issues like abortion and immigration, and more focused on light-hearted topics like how great guacamole is.

“Despite a lot of the disagreements or the differences out there, there are so many more things that people agree upon, and Bud Light, being the most inclusive brand out there, is one of those things,” says Lambrecht.

As the campaign continues, other well-known figures will join Rogen and Schumer on the campaign trail. Actor and comedian Michael Peña will join the duo on Super Bowl Sunday as a “superdelegate” of the party, and actor Ronda Rousey has already made headlines after being spotted on the set of an upcoming commercial with Schumer and Rogen.



While Bud Light is still the top-selling beer in the US — which the brand is highlighting in the campaign as evidence of the beer’s inclusive nature — sales have been down in recent years. As craft beer goes increasingly mainstream, many beer-lovers have moved away from the light beer brand.

The new campaign represents a major shift to modernize the brand’s strategy, right down to an in-the-moment tagline that instructs drinkers to “Raise One to Right Now.”

Bud Light is currently rolling out a new design intended to attract millennial customers. The redesigned blue cans and bottles attempts to convince consumers to reconsider the brand, while emphasising the beer’s authenticity, linking Bud Light to Anheuser-Busch’s brewing credentials and authenticity.

“Consumers are changing, society is changing, and there is an opportunity for the brand to change,” says Lambrecht.

