Bud Light Is The Most Popular Beer For Underage Drinkers

Underage drinkers are very loyal to specific alcohol brands, preferring Bud Light by a wide margin, according to a new study on underage binge drinking.

The study — conducted by researchers at Boston University and Johns Hopkins University — examined the binge drinking habits of people aged 13-20. Binge drinking is defined as having five or more drinks in one sitting for males or four or more drinks in one sitting for females.

“The most important finding is that the phenomenon of binge drinking among our youth is extremely brand specific … For the first time we’ve found the brands that are most responsible for binge drinking among our nation’s youth,” one of the report’s authors told The Washington Post.

Although spirits were more popular overall that beer — accounting for 43.8% of binge drinking — Bud Light was the most popular brand out of any drink, with 13.5% of young people having consumed it at least once while binge drinking.

By comparison, the next most popular brand drink was Jack Daniel’s whiskey, with 7% having consumed it while binge drinking, and the next most popular beer was Budweiser, with 6.5% of young people reporting that they used it while binge drinking.

While the study does not offer a firm reason for why these are the most popular brands among underage drinkers, the reports authors have one potential idea.

“There could be messages in their marketing efforts that are encouraging the use of these not just by youths but also in excess … We need to take a closer look at the marketing practices of these larger brands,” one author told The Washington Post.

