Bud Light is more than twice as popular as the closest competitor in America

Bud Light is the real king of beers in the US, selling more than twice as much as its nearest competitor, according to the latest data from Nielsen.

Sales of the light beer totaled $499 million in the week ending Sept. 10.

Second place went to Coors Light at $227 million, followed by Budweiser at $179 million, Miller Lite at $173 million, Corona Extra at $163 million, Michelob Ultra Lager at $116 million, Modelo Especial at $111 million, Natural Light at $78 million, Heineken Lager at $71 million, and Busch Light at $71 million.

Bud Light has, however, seen better days. The past decade has been rough for light beer, with growing interest in craft beer. In the past year, Bud Light sales declined slightly, even while some light beers rebounded.

AB InBev, which merged with SAB Miller this fall, owns five of the top ten US brands: Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra Lager, Natural Light, and Busch Light.

The company has been looking to expand its craft offerings, with purchases of breweries including Goose Island, Blue Point, and others.

