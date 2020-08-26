Bud Light is looking for a 'Chief Meme Officer' to promote its hard seltzers, and the job pays $5,000 a month

Bud Light Bud Light is searching for its first ‘Chief Meme Officer’ to help promote its line of hard seltzers.

Bud Light is hiring its first “Chief Meme Officer” to promote its line of hard seltzers.

Bud Light says its Chief Meme Officer must make 10 memes a week and will get paid $US5,000 a month for three months.

In the job description, Bud Light said it was searching for help because “unfortunately, our memes are trash.”

The online application for the job is open until September 18.

Bud Light is on the hunt for a new employee who’s exceptionally good at memes.

The company announced that it’s searching for its first “Chief Meme Officer” to help promote Bud Light’s line of hard seltzers.

“We know a hard seltzer is only as good as its memes and, unfortunately, our memes are trash,” the job description on Bud Light’s website reads.

“We need someone who can change that for us. Someone who can pull us out of the pits of cringe, someone who knows how to use the lasso thingy in Photoshop, someone like you,” the job description says. “Please help us. Please.”

Bud Light Bud Light says its Chief Meme Officer will get paid $US5,000 a month for three months.

Responsibilities for the job include making at least 10 “fire” Bud Light Seltzer memes per week.

Bud Light shared that the Chief Meme Officer will receive plenty of free seltzers, and says they will get paid $US15,000 across three months (or $US5,000 per month).

You can apply to be Bud Light’s Chief Meme Officer through September 18, but must be 21 years or older. Every applicant will also be entered to win a free three-month supply of Bud Light seltzers.

Applicants can download Bud Light’s meme templates or create their own. They must submit four samples for the online application, along with a 300-word description of their personal story, according to the job description.

Bud Light said it will email applicants who have been selected for an interview.

