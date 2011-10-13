Sales Are Down, So Bud Light Is Replacing The Ad Agency Behind "Wassup" And "Real Men Of Genius"

Photo: Screenshot

With sales of Bud Light falling for three straight years, the brand decided to make a drastic change.It let go of ad agency DDB’s work for its U.S. account after a 30-year partnership that produced some of the most iconic campaigns in beer advertising, including “Whassup,” “Real Men of Genius” and a number of the Clydesdale ads, AdAge reports.



Though DDB will continue to work on the Budweiser account outside of the U.S. — where AB InBev has been expanding in countries like Brazil and China — Bud Light is apparently looking to go in another direction with its campaigns. DDB also played a major role in the disastrous “Drinkability” ads, which were superseded by spots centered around the slogan “Here We Go,” meant to emphasise “the fun of drinking beer.”

Bud Light’s tepid recent advertising has taken some of the blame for its drop in sales. But despite the downswing, the brand is still the nation’s top-selling beer by a large margin, commanding 19.1% of the market share.

And as for advertising, while the creatives are the question at hand, money doesn’t seem to be an issue: according to AdAge, Bud Light is the biggest spender of any beer account, with $276 million devoted to media efforts alone in 2010.

Maybe AB InBev can take a clue from its own most recent success. Budweiser redeployed the company’s classic Clydesdale 9/11 ad, which saw the horses kneeling in respect to to the World Trade centre, for the 10th anniversary of the attacks. Despite being eviscerated by advertising critics and the the spot’s original creator, agency Hill Holliday, it did very well with the public, earning the #1 ranking in Ace Metrix’s Top 10 Ads of Q3 2011.

