This Girl Offers A Random Guy A Bud Light Only If He Agrees To Be 'Up For Whatever Happens Next ...'

Bud Light is using this year’s Super Bowl to introduce a new tagline, “The Perfect Beer For Whatever Happens,” and America’s best-selling beer is pulling out all the stops to make sure it’s a hit.

In its “Epic Nights” ad posted Friday morning on YouTube, a hidden camera follows an average Joe named Ian as he meets a woman named Kelly (he doesn’t know she’s an actress), who offers to give him a bottle of Bud Light if he promises to be up for whatever happens next. Ian agrees, and things take off from there.

In a storyline that somewhat mirrors the popular “The Hangover” movies, Ian is led to a stretch limousine filled with beautiful women and comedian/DJ Reggie Watts, who are on their way to a bachelor party.

From there, Ian receives a suit from Minka Kelly, meets Don Cheadle (and a llama) in an elevator, and challenges Arnold Schwarzenegger to an intense game of ping-pong in front of a crowd of cheering fans.

After Ian defeats Arnold, one of the walls in the room they are standing in comes down to reveal that they are actually in a giant party being played by the band OneRepublic.

Here’s the video, which is nearly four minutes long. The Super Bowl commercial will be edited down to 90 seconds and aired over two commercial spots during the game.

Bud Light is hoping that its star-studded ad and new tagline will win over millennials as it looks to reverse a continued sales decline resulting from the rising popularity of craft beers and sweet cocktails.

The ad was made by BBDO, which Bud Light named as its agency of record this past summer.

