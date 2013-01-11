Bud Light's Ad Chief Tells Us About The Inspiration Behind His Super Bowl Spots

Fingers crossed!

From the croaking frogs to “Wazzup” bros, Budweiser is known for its creative Super Bowl campaigns. So when Anheuser-Busch InBev gave us a sneak peak of what we can expect from its four-and-half minutes of ad space during the Super Bowl, we were particularly interested in what Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, would be up to.Earlier this football season, Bud Light rolled out a campaign that highlights NFL fans’ bizarre football-related superstitions (appropriately to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition”) with the tag: “It’s only weird if it doesn’t work.”



“The reason it’s been successful is that it’s tied to human truth,” A-B VP of marketing Paul Chibe

told Business Insider. “The human truth is that when you’re an NFL or football fan, you have a superstition for what you do for a game.”Even Chibe does it. “My personal one is if the team I’m rooting for is losing, I turn the channel,” he said. ” If I turn it off they’ll get back into winning mode. I just hope it works.”

So Translation, Bud Light’s new agency, will premiere two ads with similar themes called “Lucky Chair” and “Journey.” They were both shot in New Orleans, where the Super Bowl will be held.

The music-driven ads were directed by Samuel Bayer, who shot Eminem’s Chrysler Super Bowl spot last year.

Here’s the original “Very Superstitious” spot that inspired it all:

