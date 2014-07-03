Bud Light Promotes Beer With Its Own Town Called Whatever, USA [THE BRIEF]

Bud Light released a new ad as part of its #UpForWhatever campaign. In it, we learn the beer company is allegedly making its own secret town somewhere in the U.S. The town will be called “Whatever, USA,” and it will only be open for three days, according to the company’s website. The only thing we know for now is that there will be a salad bar, lost of “amazing things,” and hopefully, a lot of beer.

Barton F. Graf 9000 will take over creative work for GoDaddy, replacing Deutsch New York, the agency hired in 2012. GoDaddy’s CMO Barb Rechterman says it makes sense for a smaller agency to work for a company that helps small businesses succeed.

Vine announced it will now measure videos using a loop count. Vine’s six-second videos automatically start over when they’re done, but this new metric will count up views every time the video plays.

Mobile ads are set to pass radio and print ads this year, according to Adweek. A study from eMarketer predicts mobile will make up almost 10% of the marketplace while newspapers will hit 9.3% followed by radio at 8.6% and magazines at 8.4%.

PRNewser reports that GM‘s massive recall is actually helping the brand with an increase in sales.

More brands like Tide, Downy, and Bounce are creating more nighttime versions of products, according to Ad Age. The report shows sleep-centered items have increased from 1.6% to 3.5% in the past 12 months.

Facebook acquired video company LiveRail

Wednesday afternoon. Facebook hopes this will help make its video ads more relevant to its users.

Mercedes grabbed the top spot on digital think tank L2’s ranking of auto brands’ digital efforts. Chevrolet and Nissan followed in second and third place.

