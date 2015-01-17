Here's What To Expect From Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad

YouTube/Bud Light If you were just given a life-size Pac-Man game to play with, you’d probably react like this too.

Anheuser-Busch beer brand Bud Light has just released a teaser of its Super Bowl ad. It looks like it’s going to be pretty fun (watch the video below.)

The brand has paid for a 60-second slot during the game, which airs on NBC on February 1. Broadcast slots cost anywhere between $US4.4 million to $US4.5 million per 30-second spot, depending on how much airtime the advertiser buys up overall. The brewer has three 60-second ads in the works.

The Bud Light ad, created by EnergyBBDO, sees a man (described by the brand as a “non-actor”) whose normal night out turns into something far more exciting after he reads an “Up for Whatever” message on the label of his beer.

He ends up at the door of a massive party and plays inside a giant Pac-Man maze. You can just catch a glimpse of one of the Pac-Man ghosts at the end.

Bud Light’s “Coin” Super Bowl ad is an extension of the “Perfect Beer For Whatever Happens” campaign, which launched at last year’s big game.

Last year’s Super Bowl spot starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Don Cheadle — so there may well be a celebrity surprise come February 1.

Here’s a mini-teaser of what we can expect from the full ad at Super Bowl XLIX:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Anheuser-Busch is the exclusive Super Bowl XLIX beer advertiser and is airing a further two 60-second ads: Another for Bud Light and one for Bud.

Both the additional ads have been created by Anomaly.

The Bud Light ad is entitled “Lost Dog.” It acts as a sequel to last year’s much-loved “Puppy Love” spot and features the brand’s famous Clydesdale horses. The Bud ad, on the other hand, will focus on how the beer is brewed. But that’s all we really know so far about those.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.