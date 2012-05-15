FAIL: Bud Light Billboard Promises Just One Beer Per Cruise

Photo: reddit

You’d think a cruise sponsored by Bud Light would have tons of beer.But that’s not what a recent billboard would lead you to believe.



The ad for the Bud Light party cruise reads “4 days, 3 nights, 2 ships, 1 BEER.”

That just doesn’t seem like enough.

The billboard was originally posted to Reddit.

One commenter said she’d gone on the cruise and assured readers there was plenty of Bud Light and Bud Light Lime.

