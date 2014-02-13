Luxury Fashion CEO Says The 99% Needs To Stop Whining Because They're Better Off Than The Chinese

Bud Konheim, CEO of luxury-fashion company Nicole Miller, has a message for the 99% — stop whining.

“We’ve got a country that the poverty level is wealth in 99 per cent of the rest of the world,” Konheim said on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning. “So we’re talking about woe is me, woe is us, woe is this.”

“The guy that’s making, oh my God, he’s making $US35,000 a year… Why don’t we try that out in India or some countries we can’t even name. China, anyplace, the guy is wealthy,” said Konheim, donning a floppy bow tie.

“Our 99% are the 1% in the rest of the world,” echoed CNBC host Joe Kernen. “I agree, thank you.”

After taking a brief hiatus as the hot-button concern, income inequality has had a major resurgence among elite consciousnesses.

And Konheim isn’t the first one-percenter to raise eyebrows on the issue.

Last month, former Silicon Valley VC guy Tom Perkins wrote a letter to the editor in the Wall Street Journal arguing that vilification of the 1% was akin to Nazi persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.

Then there was millionaire “Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary, who took to his Canadian television show to say that the unequal distribution of global wealth was “fantastic” because “it inspires everybody… to look up to the 1% and say, ‘I want to become one of those people, I’m going to fight hard to get up to the top.'”

Watch Konheim’s clip below:

