One of Tom Brady's Bucs teammates arrived at the Super Bowl wearing a T-shirt featuring the QB's infamous NFL combine photo

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari In the photo, a then-22-year-old Brady with bangs askew poses topless while wearing nothing but a pair of baby blue shorts.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready for Super Bowl LV.

Bucs centre Ryan Jensen arrived at Raymond James Stadium Sunday wearing a T-shirt that poked fun at his QB.

The 29-year-old walked into the arena wearing Brady’s infamous NFL combine photo across his chest.

Tom Brady heads into his record 10th Super Bowl appearance as a titan of football. But before he became the greatest competitor ever to set foot on the gridiron, Brady was just a gangly kid looking for a shot in the NFL.

And one of his teammates delivered a hilarious reminder of what was just hours before they took the field on football’s biggest stage.

Kevin Sabitus/AP Images Tom Brady.

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting centre Ryan Jensen arrived at Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s big game, the 29-year-old was sporting a T-shirt featuring Brady’s infamous â€” and extremely dorky â€” photo from the 2000 NFL combine. In the pic, a then-22-year-old Brady with bangs askew poses topless while wearing nothing but a pair of baby blue shorts.

Jensen paired the shirt with a black blazer, a red mask, and earbuds as he walked into his team’s home arena alongside his teammates.

Check out the clip of Jensen’s entrance below:

Ryan Jensen showed up rocking Tom Brady's Combine photo on his shirt ???????? @sinjen66 @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/QenQZS4xqB — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 7, 2021

