MTV Cancels 'Buckwild' After Death Of Show's Star — Here's Today's Buzz

- MTV has canceled reality show “Buckwild” — known as “the Jersey Shore Of Appalachia” — just over a week after the sudden death of the cast member Shain Gandee. Despite having enough footage for several new episodes, MTV executives couldn’t see anyway to continue with the series without Gandee.
- Tom Cruise is opening up (a bit) for the first time since his divorce from Katie Holmes. In a sit-down with German TV network ProSieben, the actor simply says “I did not expect that.” He added, “Life is a challenge,” admitted the thesp. “To be 50 and have experiences and think you have everything under control, and then it hits you—that’s what life is…Life is tragicomic. You need a certain sense of humour.”
- Jim Carrey is reuniting with his “Ace Ventura” director Steve Oedekerk for “Ricky Stanicky” — “an ensemble comedy in the vein of The Hangover, and begins when three teens pull a prank and burn down a house in their neighbourhood.” The kids create a fake person to pin the arson on — Ricky Stanicky — and are forced as adults to hire a washed-up actor to temporarily bring Stanicky to life. Carrey is Stanicky.
- Jennifer Lopez did a duet with Andrea Bocelli on last night’s “Dancing with the Stars.”
- Here’s what we know about Olivia Wilde’s wedding to Jason Sudeikis: It’s “next spring in upstate New York, and she’s chosen Monique Lhuillier to design her bridesmaids’ dresses.” She added that the long engagement bucks her family’s usual trend of getting hitched months after a proposal.
- Nate Berkus is engaged to Bravo reality star Jeremiah Brent. Oprah’s favourite interior designer popped the question atop Machu Picchu in Peru.
