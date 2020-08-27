Milwaukee Bucks players reportedly planned their playoff-game boycott among themselves and caught high-ranking team officials off-guard

Ashley Landis, Pool/AP Images Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court for Game 5 on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their first-round series to protest police brutality after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks players planned the boycott among themselves, catching team officials off-guard.

The remaining four playoff teams scheduled to play on Wednesday also decided to boycott the games.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic to protest police brutality and social injustice after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the boycott was planned by the players among themselves and even caught high-ranking team officials off-guard.

“I’m told that even at the highest levels of the Bucks organisation, they weren’t – it wasn’t clear to them that this was going to happen,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN. “I’m told this was a players’ decision. They made this decision to boycott this game.”

The Magic came out on the court and went through their usual warmups. However, the Bucks never left their locker room. As the buzzer sounded to begin the game, the Magic left the court and did not return.

After the boycott, ESPN’s Jay Williams said that Bucks owner Marc Lasry received a text message while at lunch, saying the team would boycott the game.

“We’re tired of the killings and the injustice,” Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers also planned to boycott their games on Wednesday. However, the NBA ultimately announced the games would be rescheduled for another day.

According to Wojnarowski, the series of boycotts caught many front office and high-ranking officials off-guard, as many expected they would play on Wednesday.

Senior Vice President of the Bucks Alex Lasry also tweeted support of the players on Wednesday.

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, scheduled to begin the second round of the playoffs on Thursday raised the possibility of boycotting games.

“It’s been talked about,” Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell said in response to whether a boycott has been discussed. “There’s a lot of things that are being talked about in how to approach this sensitive issue … Taking a knee for the anthem, that’s not getting the job done. It’s starting to get washed out.”

“We tried to be peaceful, kneeling, we tried to protest,” Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. “And for us, we tried to come out here and get together and play this game and try to get our voice across. But it’s not working, so obviously something has to be done.

“Right now, our focus shouldn’t really be on basketball. I understand it’s the playoffs and everything like that, but we still have a bigger underlying issue that’s going on, and the things that we’ve tried haven’t been working.”

On Wednesday, the NBA announced that Wednesday’s games were postponed, meaning teams would play Games 5 again, assuming players agree to play again.

