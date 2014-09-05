A Buckingham Palace Guard Put On A Wild Show For Tourists, And The Army Isn't Pleased

The guards outside Buckingham Palace are known for their incredible bearing, often standing for hours of post with nary a flinch.

But a recently discovered video uploaded to YouTube last month shows a lighter side to the Queen’s Guards, as an unidentified soldier was filmed by tourists showing off some funky dance moves as he walked his post.

The video, which was uploaded Aug. 20, came with the caption: “Will Her Majesty be amused. A Buckingham Palace guardsman misbehaves on duty while The Queen is on holiday. His senior officer might be having a chat with him later…”

Her Majesty may, or may not, be amused. But the British Army sure isn’t. According to The Guardian, the soldier is under investigation for the stunt. “We are aware of the video. Anyone who is found to fall short of the army’s high standards can expect to face appropriate action,” a spokesman told the paper.

The nearly 3:30 clip shows the soldier walking outside the Queen’s palace along a wall near his sentry box, sometimes stopping to pick things up, at other times stopping with his foot in mid-air for a few seconds. At a couple of points, he even does some pirouettes, and tourists watching are quite amused.

“Have you seen them do that before?” a tourist asks in the video, as another responds: “It’s just that one, he’s messing around a bit.”

Check it out:

