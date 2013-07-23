It's A Total Mob Scene Outside Of Buckingham Palace

Kirsten Acuna

Crowds are gathering outside Buckhingham Palace to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

Kate Middleton gave birth to a son at 4:24 p.m. today. Both mother and child are in good health. 

While a name for the heir to the throne is yet to be revealed, people are stepping out to the Palace to celebrate and take photos.

It’s a mob scene.

Buckingham Palace crowd royal baby

People are vigorously trying to take photos.

palace crowd royal baby
palace crowd royal baby
palace royal baby crowd

Not even 10 minutes later, it’s getting dark outside and even more people are at the gates.

palace crowd royal baby

Here’s one more shot from the sky:

palace crowd royal baby

