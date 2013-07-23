It's A Total Mob Scene Outside Of Buckingham Palace

Crowds are gathering outside Buckhingham Palace to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.



Kate Middleton gave birth to a son at 4:24 p.m. today. Both mother and child are in good health.

While a name for the heir to the throne is yet to be revealed, people are stepping out to the Palace to celebrate and take photos.

It’s a mob scene.

People are vigorously trying to take photos.

Not even 10 minutes later, it’s getting dark outside and even more people are at the gates.

Here’s one more shot from the sky:

