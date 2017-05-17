You can be the Queen's next door neighbour for £4.35 million

There are six apartments that sit in one of the most sought after areas in London — right next to Buckingham Palace — and they have just become available to buy.
If you bought one of the luxury flats in The Buckingham development, located at 7-9 Buckingham Gate, you would have the Queen as a next door neighbour.
The new ultra-prime residential scheme consists of six lateral two and three bedroom apartments, including duplexes, and looks directly onto Buckingham Palace.
Of course, it does not come cheap. The starting price for some of the flats start at £4.35 million ($US5.62 million), all the way up to £18 million for a three bedroom duplex penthouse with two private terraces and a share of the freehold — which means you own part of the land it sits on as well.
Check out what the flats look like inside:
The luxury flats range from £4.35 million to £18 million, and from 1,718 square feet to 5,189 square feet in size, and are in a Grade II listed building.
There are generous ceiling heights and each apartment is very bright due to floor to ceiling windows.
The larger, and more expensive, apartments have a second sitting room, separate dining room and/or a library.
The kitchens are huge. They are big enough to have a central island and each kitchen has high-end integrated appliances.
While the apartments are modern and luxurious, the developers tried to keep as many of the original features as possible, including the fireplaces.
