You can be the Queen's next door neighbour for £4.35 million

There are six apartments that sit in one of the most sought after areas in London — right next to Buckingham Palace — and they have just become available to buy.

If you bought one of the luxury flats in The Buckingham development, located at 7-9 Buckingham Gate, you would have the Queen as a next door neighbour.

The new ultra-prime residential scheme consists of six lateral two and three bedroom apartments, including duplexes, and looks directly onto Buckingham Palace.

Of course, it does not come cheap. The starting price for some of the flats start at £4.35 million ($US5.62 million), all the way up to £18 million for a three bedroom duplex penthouse with two private terraces and a share of the freehold — which means you own part of the land it sits on as well.

Check out what the flats look like inside:

Buckingham Palace is one of the most iconic buildings in Britain and is home to the Queen. Lawrie Cornish The road that faces onto it is Buckingham Gate, where there are six apartments available. Lawrie Cornish The luxury flats range from £4.35 million to £18 million, and from 1,718 square feet to 5,189 square feet in size, and are in a Grade II listed building. Lawrie Cornish Each flat has a spacious entrance hall opening onto a double reception room. Lawrie Cornish There are generous ceiling heights and each apartment is very bright due to floor to ceiling windows. Lawrie Cornish The larger, and more expensive, apartments have a second sitting room, separate dining room and/or a library. Lawrie Cornish The kitchens are huge. They are big enough to have a central island and each kitchen has high-end integrated appliances. Lawrie Cornish The bedrooms are, of course, massive. Each has walk-in dressing rooms and marble ensuite bathrooms. Lawrie Cornish While the apartments are modern and luxurious, the developers tried to keep as many of the original features as possible, including the fireplaces. Lawrie Cornish The most expensive apartments are across two floors. All have lift and staircase access. Lawrie Cornish The apartments also have underground parking, and 24-hour concierge and security services. Lawrie Cornish

