Buckets Of Blood On The Streets Of Bangkok... It's Time To Buy

Read the news about Bangkok protests these days and you’d think all hell was breaking loose.



Reports tell of protesters literally pouring their own donated blood onto the streets in a vivid display of anger. Some protesters say they’d give their life for a return of the former ousted prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

An M79 grenade was even fired at an army barracks by unknown parties, wounding two soldiers, and as we write this we can see streams of protesters marching on the house of the current prime minister, Abhisit Vejjajiva, demanding a new election.

Yet step back for moment says Andrew Stotz, the 20-year Thai veteran and former #1-rated head of Thai research for Citi Investment Research and CLSA.

In a fresh piece of analysis, Mr. Stotz lays out his case for why, despite all the media hype and domestic consternation, Thailand may be far more stable than it appears.

In our personal view this rings true and means one thing… investors should take a very hard look at Thai assets right now, whether they be stocks or even better yet… property.

Here’s the deep dive from Mr. Stotz, a must read for anyone who follows Asia:

Thai Politics Andrew Stotz



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.