This $100 million monstrous excavator can dig up 240,000 tons of rock a day

What is 30 stories tall, moves at a half a mile per hour and churns through 240,000 tons of rock every day? Bucket wheel excavators.

The most famous of which being the Bagger 288, bucket wheel excavators make shorter work of mines than typical drill and blast mining. The machine eats away at the rock, sorts out the coal and dumps the overburden all while being manned by 5-10 people.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.