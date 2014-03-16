10 Things Every College Student Needs To Do Before Graduation

Peter Jacobs
Day Drinking CollegePeter Jacobs/Business Insider

College is a time of exploration, both inside and outside of the classroom. However, most students only have four years of higher education — and it goes by quicker than you think.

Here is our list of the 10 things every student must do before graduation. Some are easier to seek out than others, but we promise that each of these is an experience worth having.

This bucket list will take students all around their schools, into the depths of the library, and even outside the boundaries of campus. While some of these involve alcohol, it’s no secret that college eventually just becomes an excuse to find different ways and places to drink (and most of us can legally drink by senior year).

So, here is the list what you have to do during your time in college. Feel free to add your own suggestions in the comments below.

Write an article for a campus publication.

Crash a party where you don't know anyone and make a friend.

Take a trip off campus and explore your surrounding area.

Take pride in where you go by showing off your school to a prospective student.

Go to a game against your school's biggest rival and be the loudest voice in the stands.

Sit in on a lecture just because you're interested in the subject matter.

Take advantage of the sunshine and spend your day drinking. Repeat at night.

