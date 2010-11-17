Buccaneers–Ravens, Eagles–Bears November 28 Games Get Promoted To 4 P.M.

The NFL just moved that the Buccaneers–Ravens and Eagles–Bears games on November 28 from 1PM to 4PM.



FOX hasn’t decided which game to televise nationally.

But even getting a shot at a the prime slot at 4 PM is a big deal for the Bucs – a team that’s gotten little exposure since it’s last nationally televised game against the Carolina Panthers during Week 14 of the 2008 season.

That game started a four game slide for the Bucs that cost the team a playoff berth and its head coach, Jon Gruden, his job. The next year, the team went 3-13.

This year, the Bucs have yet to sell out a home game. But they are 6-3 and maybe some national exposure will help the team gain respect from the locals.

