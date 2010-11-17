Buccaneers–Ravens, Eagles–Bears November 28 Games Get Promoted To 4 P.M.

Nicholas Carlson
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL just moved that the Buccaneers–Ravens and Eagles–Bears games on November 28 from 1PM to 4PM.

FOX hasn’t decided which game to televise nationally.

But even getting a shot at a the prime slot at 4 PM is a big deal for the Bucs – a team that’s gotten little exposure since it’s last nationally televised game against the Carolina Panthers during Week 14 of the 2008 season.

That game started a four game slide for the Bucs that cost the team a playoff berth and its head coach, Jon Gruden, his job. The next year, the team went 3-13.

This year, the Bucs have yet to sell out a home game. But they are 6-3 and maybe some national exposure will help the team gain respect from the locals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

nfl sportspage-us tv