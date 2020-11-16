Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their plane delayed 6 hours ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers

AP Photo/Gerry Broome Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a brutal day of travel on Saturday.

What was supposed to be an easy 90-minute flight to Carolina quickly devolved into an exhausting excursion after a mechanical issue delayed their takeoff by more than six hours.

The Patriots eventually arrived at their team hotel just before midnight, 13 hours before kickoff for their game on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a rough trip to Carolina on Saturday night.

What was supposed to be a simple 90-minute flight for the Buccaneers quickly turned into a gruelling day of travel after the team plane was delayed on the tarmac for more than six hours due to a mechanical issue.

According to Jenna Laine at ESPN, the team was originally scheduled to depart from Tampa International Airport at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, landing in Charlotte just 90 minutes later. Instead, a mechanical issue left the Buccaneers waiting at the airport for more than six hours, with the team eventually getting off the plane and waiting in the hangar until help arrived.

The @Buccaneers still have not left the airport yet for Charlotte because of issues with airplane. Team personnel have de-boarded plane and are currently in a hangar waiting for another plane @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 15, 2020

The team was finally able to board a new plane that hit the skies just after 10 p.m., with Tom Brady and company finally arriving at their hotel around midnight. Their game against the Panthers will kick off just 13 hours later.

It’s been a tough week for the Buccaneers, who were embarrassed in primetime last week in a 38-3 home loss against the New Orleans Saints. If they’re going to bounce back from their terrible loss, they will have to do so after a rbutal day of travel.

