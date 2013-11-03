The Buccaneers Score A Trick Play Touchdown On A Jump Pass To A Guy Laying On The Ground

The winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a shocking 21-0 lead on the Seattle Seahawks in the first half thanks to a clever trick play.

QB Mike Glennon handed it off to running back Mike James, who threw the rarely seen jump pass to tight end Tom Crabtree, who was laying on the ground after falling down.

Magnificent.

The play of the day in the NFL:

This could be one of the upsets of the year in the league.

Seattle came into the came as (arguably) the best team in the NFL, while the Bucs have been a laughingstock.

