This Is The Most Affordable 3D Printer You Can Buy

At $237, the Buccaneer is the most affordable 3D printer we’ve ever seen. (Most 3D printers cost at least $1,000).



The device is made by a company called Pirate3D.

Pirate3D designed and built the Buccaneer to be as easy to use as possible.

But the greatest draw to the Buccaneer is its price.

The first backers were able to get the Buccaneer for just $297. If you want to get in now, you can grab one for just $397. That’s much cheaper than 3D printers like the Makerbot, which retail for $2,799.

Unlike traditional 3D printers that heat up spools of plastic, the Buccaneer integrates the material directly into the device using cartridges.

Pirate3D says there are no unnecessary wires or pieces to get in the way.

The device has only been on crowdsourced funding site Kickstarter for five days and it’s already blown through an initial goal of $100,000. At the time of this writing, The Buccaneer has already received nearly $600,000 in funding.

Here’s a video of the Buccaneer in action:

