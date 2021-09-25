Buc-ee’s is the best convenience store to visit on a road trip with delicious food, clean bathrooms, and cheap gas. Here’s what it’s like.

I visited Buc-ee’s for the first time while driving to Florida from Northern New Jersey. Buc-ee’s was one of the last stops of my trip before reaching the theme park. Amanda Krause/Insider

There are two locations in the Sunshine State, though Buc-ee’s can also be found in places like Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. This Buc-ee’s statue greets visitors outside the front entrance. Amanda Krause/Insider

Buc-ee’s quickly became my favorite convenience store after visiting for the first time. In my opinion, it’s the perfect stop for anyone on a road trip. There’s beaver merchandise everywhere in the convenience store. Amanda Krause/Insider

I first visited with my dad early one Saturday morning, and we were exhausted and hungry after hours of driving. Luckily, fresh meals are prepared constantly at Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s employees make fresh food right in front of you. Amanda Krause/Insider

We ordered two kinds of breakfast burritos and loved them both. Not only were they affordable at less than $US5 ($AU7) each, but they were also fresh and delicious. The smaller burrito (left) cost $US3.49 ($AU5), and the larger (right) cost $US4 ($AU6).98 ($AU7). One option had brisket and eggs (left); the other had potatoes, sausage, and more. Amanda Krause/Insider

There were also lunch options like $US4 ($AU6) sliced-brisket sandwiches and $US1.29 ($AU2) “beaver chips” available later in the day. We stumbled upon these after visiting a second Buc-ee’s on the way to Disney. The sandwich cost around $US4 ($AU6), and the chips were priced at $US1.29 ($AU2). Amanda Krause/Insider

After being on the road for so long, I also needed a drink – and Buc-ee’s has plenty of options. There’s classics like Coca-Cola, and Buc-ee’s-brand flavors like Pineapple Cream. You could even add different flavors like cherry and vanilla to your soda. Amanda Krause/Insider

Small sodas cost $US0.59 ($AU1), medium ones cost $US0.69 ($AU1), and large cups cost $US0.79 ($AU1). Because the sodas were so cheap, I wished I had gotten a larger size for the road. Amanda Krause/Insider

There were also free water fountains outside – ones for humans and others for dogs – if you didn’t want to buy a drink. I saw a dog and its owner stop at the water fountain to share a drink during my visit. Amanda Krause/Insider

Buc-ee’s even sells clothes. If you forgot a swimsuit or are in need of an extra jacket, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. After being in the store for only five minutes, I was tempted to buy a beaver T-shirt. Amanda Krause/Insider

Anyone who’s been on a long road trip knows that finding clean bathrooms can be a struggle. But, in my experience, that wasn’t the case at Buc-ee’s, which is known for having “world famous” clean restrooms. You can’t miss the restrooms thanks to a giant sign above the door. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The bathrooms were practically sparkling, and each stall had its own cleaning station. There was hand sanitizer and a toilet-seat cleaner in each stall. Amanda Krause/Insider

That’s not to mention how big Buc-ee’s stores are. In my opinion, they’re the perfect place to shop and stretch your legs after being cramped in a small car for hours. You could truly get lost in a Buc-ee’s convenience store. Amanda Krause/Insider

We also purchased a 10-pound (5kg) bag of ice to refill the cooler in our car. We couldn’t believe it cost only $US0.69 ($AU1). At home, a smaller bag would have cost over $US4 ($AU6). Amanda Krause/Insider

Of course, we also refueled our car at one of the many gas pumps outside. Even better, gas only cost $US18.50 ($AU25), which was the smallest amount we paid the entire trip. Gas was cheap, and because there were so many pumps, we didn’t have to wait. Amanda Krause/Insider