New Flu Strain Is Worse Than Swine Flu, And Affecting Millions Across Europe

Last week, we noted how an H1N1 outbreak in the Ukraine has claimed 144 lives and affected one out of three people in the country.



Now a new report claims that a “cocktail” of three flu viruses have mutated into a plague which is now spreading across Europe:

Daily Express: President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko has called in the World Health Organisation and a team of nine specialists are carrying out tests in Kiev and Lviv to identify the virus. Samples have been sent to London for analysis.

President Yushchenko said: “People are dying. The epidemic is killing doctors. This is absolutely inconceivable in the 21st Century.”

In a TV interview, the President added: “Unlike similar epidemics in other countries, three causes of serious viral infections came together simultaneously in Ukraine – two seasonal flus and the Californian flu. “We have sent the analyses to Kiev. We don’t believe it’s H1N1 swine flu. Neither do we know what kind of pneumonia it is.”

The epidemic is so bad, that presidential elections in January could be canceled amid health concerns.

