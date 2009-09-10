10 Bubbles In The Making

One year after America’s brush with economic catastrophe, there’s plenty of looking back at the bubbles that caused financial chaos.



But what’s next?

There are surely dangerous economic bubbles forming as we speak. As Alan Greenspan warned this week, “They [financial crises] are all different, but they have one fundamental source,” he said. “That is the unquenchable capability of human beings when confronted with long periods of prosperity to presume that it will continue.”

The trick, of course, is spotting them. By definition, most people don’t spot a bubble before they form and burst.

Here’s 10 for which you should be on alert →

