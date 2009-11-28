Bubble Watch: Brokers Camp Out For A Week For New Condo Development

Look what the amazing flood of dollars all around the world is doing to poor real estate brokers north of the border in Toronto.



Toronto Star: Competing lines of real estate agents waiting to buy new luxury condos turned ugly on Bloor St. this morning with jabbing, shouts, threats and accusations of queue-jumping

Some of the agents, who lined both sides of Bloor at Bedford Ave., had been waiting for more than a week to buy units in the X2 development at Jarvis and Charles Sts. Others arrived last night.

By this morning, there were three separate lines of potential buyers, each claiming the right to have first crack at the condos.

Curbed, which spotted, the article couldn’t believe this line:

“It’s our job with a hot market nowadays,” broker Amir Geran said before dawn as he stood in the north-side lineup, the one that ended up getting priority. “You have to line up for condos like this.”

Mortimer, we’re back!

