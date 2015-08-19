This app can make your cheaper Google smartwatch look just like an Apple Watch

If you’re a fan of the bubble-style app interface on the Apple Watch but prefer Android, here’s some good news — you can get a similar app layout on your Android Wear watch.

Bubble Cloud Widgets + Wear, which was released earlier this year, organizes your apps, contacts, and bookmarks in a circular format that mimics the Apple Watch’s app launcher interface.

The more often you use each bubble, the larger the bubbles get. So, for example, if you use the calendar bubble more than any other bubble, it will appear larger than the rest so that it’s easier to find.

The app works on your Android phone or tablet, too. You can create a widget that includes various bubbles, such as one for the one contact you reach out to the most and another that launches your favourite game, and add that widget to your Android phone’s home screen. The widget can easily be re-sized so that it takes up a portion of your screen or the entire home screen.

The app is free, but there’s also a premium version for $US2.49 that automatically adds new bubbles and lets you create an unlimited number of bubble widgets (you can only create one with the free version).

Here’s how it looks running on the Moto 360:

If you have a lot of apps, you can split them up between more than one screen just like you would on a phone.

Here’s the Apple Watch’s app screen. Notice the similarities.

While the app brings an Apple Watch-style interface to Android Wear watches, which are often much cheaper than the Apple Watch (i.e. the Moto 360 costs $US150, the Samsung Gear S that can function with your smartphone costs $US300, the Apple Watch starts at $US350), the reason this interface works well on the Apple Watch is because of its digital crown. When scrolling around the screen to view different bubbles, you can just twist the crown so that you don’t have to obscure the screen with your finger.

