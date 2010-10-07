BUBBLE SIGN #938642: Naked Tabloid Girl Comments On Gold Reaching $1340

FT Alphaville have spotted a peculiar picture in the English tabloid The Sun this morning. No, the naked woman is not out of the ordinary, but her interest in the price of gold is.



She says the timing of gold being found in her native country of Chile, “couldn’t be better,” because gold is now at $1340 an ounce.

We have our doubt that this is actually real, but our concerns that it is.

Photo: FT Alphaville from The Sun

