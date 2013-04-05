Bubba Watson's One-Of-A-Kind Hovercraft Golf Cart Cost $20,000

Earlier this week, a video of Bubba Watson driving around a golf course in a hovercraft golf cart went viral.



He drove over water hazards and sand traps, and everyone concluded that hovercraft golf carts are a genius idea.

Now we have more information about the video from Ira Boudway of Business Week.

It turns out that the video was a piece of marketing from Oakley, and they never intended to actually make hovercraft golf carts a thing.

The main points:

Oakley was behind the video and came up with the idea of make a hovercraft golf cart

The vehicle was a modified version of a hovercraft that costs $16,000-$20,000 before any customisation

Oakley and Neoteric (the company they paid to make the hovercraft) never intended to mass produce and sell the vehicles, but since the video went viral Neoteric has gotten “150” phone calls from people seriously wanting to buy them

The video, again:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

