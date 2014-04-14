Bubba Watson Wins The Masters In A Duel With 20-Year-Old Jordan Spieth

Bubba Watson outplayed 20-year-old Jordan Spieth and won the 2014 Masters in comfortable fashion on Sunday.

He came into the round at 5-under, tied for the lead with Spieth. He finished at 8-under, winning the tournament by three strokes.

It’s his second Masters win. He also took home the green jacket in 2012.

The key sequence came in the front nine. Going into the 7th hole, Spieth held a two stroke lead. He bogeyed the 8th and 9th, Watson birdied both holes, and a two-shot deficit turned into a two-shot lead that Bubba never gave up.

He celebrated with his son on the 18th green:

Watson was steady all week. He held the lead on Friday and Saturday night. On Sunday, he was the only one of the leaders to break 70.

The final scoreboard:

Spieth, who could have become the youngest Masters champion ever, had a frustrating day. He hit a ton of bad shots, and finished with an even-par 72, good for second place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.