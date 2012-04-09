The Crazy Shot That Won Bubba Watson The Masters Was Even More Ridiculous Than You realised

Bubba Watson won The Masters with one of the most memorable shots in tournament history — a stone-cold hook with a wedge out of the trees and onto the centre of the green on the second playoff hole.



On TV (video below), the shot looked like any old spectacular shot out of a precarious lie.

But this illustration picked up by Big Lead Sports (made by @randerson1136) shows you just how nuts and daring the shot really was.

Watson started his shot parallel to the green, then curved it all the way back to the flag stick.

Photo: @randerson1126

Here’s the video (15 seconds in):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

