Bubba Watson's new toy is a $200,000 jetpack golf cart

Three years ago, Bubba Watson and Oakley unveiled a golf cart hoverboard that allowed the two-time Masters champ to cruise directly across water hazards and park right on the green without scuffing it.

Business Insider’s Tony Manfred called the golf cart hoverboard a genius invention. But as The Washington Post noted, there was always something a little too — what’s the word? — earthbound about it.

Which is why we’re especially fond of Watson’s latest golf gadget: the BW Air jetpack. Because why hoverboard across a golf cart when you can fly over it?

According to Mashable, Oakley and Watson teamed up to make the jetpack video in the lead-up to next month’s Olympics, where Watson will represent Team USA and be the top-ranked golfer in the field.

Not only does the jetpack prevent you from having to, you know, walk, it also helps with another infuriating part of the sport: other golfers!

“You’re riding by yourself, you don’t have to ride with that annoying golfer that tells you all about his score,” Watson says in the video. “You just watched it, you don’t need to hear about it.”

Alternate tagline: The BW Jetpack, for the misanthropic golfer in your life.

In reality, the jetpack is targeted at first responders because it can land softly at a perfect 90-degree angle. According to Mashable, it can fly up to 3,000 feet and reach speeds close to 50 mph. It’s still seeking FDA approval, and — for as fun as it would be on the links — is going for about $200,000.

You can preorder it here!

