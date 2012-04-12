Bubba Watson Has Been Hilarious On Twitter Ever Since The Masters

Bubba Watson is on a whirlwind media tour right now.
The best place to keep up with his travel is on Twitter — where he has fired out a bunch giddy, funny tweets during his post-Masters haze.
You should probably follow him, at least until his euphoria wears off.
Yesterday, he burned Piers Morgan:
Photo: @bubbawatson
This morning, he gloated:
He wants to play Obama in hoops:
After the third round of The Masters, he corresponded with Mike Vick:
This was just hours before his final round at The Masters. Doesn’t look too nervous:
BONUS: Bubba was funny before The Masters too.
