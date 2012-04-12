Bubba Watson Has Been Hilarious On Twitter Ever Since The Masters

Bubba Watson is on a whirlwind media tour right now.



The best place to keep up with his travel is on Twitter — where he has fired out a bunch giddy, funny tweets during his post-Masters haze.

You should probably follow him, at least until his euphoria wears off.

Yesterday, he burned Piers Morgan:

Photo: @bubbawatson

This morning, he gloated:

Photo: @bubbawatson

He wants to play Obama in hoops:

Photo: @bubbawatson

After the third round of The Masters, he corresponded with Mike Vick:

Photo: @bubbawatson

This was just hours before his final round at The Masters. Doesn’t look too nervous:

Photo: @bubbawatson

BONUS: Bubba was funny before The Masters too.

Photo: @bubbawatson

