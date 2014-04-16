Bubba Watson Left A $US148 Tip At A Diner After Winning The Masters

Bubba Watson’s post-Masters celebration at Waffle House was joyous for everyone involved, even the waiter.

Bubba left a $US148 tip according to Meg Mirshak of the Augusta Chronicle.

It’s unclear how much Bubba’s bill was. There were around seven people there with Bubba (per his selfie), and Mirshak reports that the Masters champion ordered a double grilled cheese and hash browns.

Considering Waffle House’s prices (around $US10 a person or so for the type of meal Bubba ordered), it’s fair to say seven people would have a difficult time ordering enough food to rack up a huge bill.

“It was above and beyond what would have normally been shared,” the manager told the Chronicle. “Bubba was just so gracious about everything.”

He said three employees split the tip.

Good job, Bubba, you put for $US1.6 million in Masters winnings to good use.

