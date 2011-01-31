Bubba Watson Wins Farmers Insurance Open; Tiger Finishes Tied For 44th

Photo: thedailyinquirer.net

While the leaders battled 15 shots under par, Tiger Woods struggled just to stay even in his first event of the year.Bubba Watson shot a final-round 67 en route to a tournament-best -16. It’s his second PGA title.



Phil Mickelson placed second at -15. Dustin Johnson and rookie, Jhonattan Vegas tied for third at -13.

Woods entered the weekend seven shots under par, and was well within striking distance of his first tournament win in more than 500 days.

But he shot 75 on Saturday and dropped out of contention with another 75 on Sunday. He finished the tournament tied for 44th, one shot under par. It’s the first time he’s finished outside the top-10 at Torrey Pines. He’d won the event seven times, including each of his previous five tries.

Now experience one year in the life of Tiger >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.