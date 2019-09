Bubba Watson is threatening to break away from the field at the Masters.

On the 14th hole of his second round he made an incredible birdie putt to give himself a two-stroke lead at -6. He’s now at -8 after birdies the 15th and 16th holes.

LOOK at the break on this thing:

Full video:

