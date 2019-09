Caleb Watson, the young son of Bubba Watson, stole the show at the Masters.

After Bubba tapped in a par putt to win by three strokes, the first thing he did was run over to snatch up Caleb and take a victory lap with him.

CBS got a great shot of the father-son pair (via @cjzero):

Awesome moment:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.