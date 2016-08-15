Bubba Watson hit one of the worst putts you'll ever see and then laughed it off

Nobody is having more fun at the Olympics than Bubba Watson away from the course. Unfortunately, he didn’t medal in golf’s return to the Olympics and his four rounds will be best remembered for one awful putt.

The putt came on the 14th hole in the third round when Watson had a birdie putt from about 35 feet.

Amazingly, something happened just as Watson was about to stroke his putt.

Watson tried to stop the putter, but failed and his putt went about five feet. Instead of a 35-foot putt for birdie, Watson’s duffed putt left him about 30 feet for par.

Watson immediately looked at his caddie in dismay and then pointed to something on the ground.

It turns out there was a clump of mud on the bottom of the putter that Watson had somehow not noticed before.

Despite what was at stake, Watson laughed it off after the round.

“It was hilarious,” Watson told Golf.com. “What can you do? It was one of those freak things you have to laugh off and keep going … I was like, man, I’m going to be famous now. I’m going to be a legend in Olympic history, in Olympic golf history, I guess.”

Watson added that he didn’t really care how he did in the tournament, noting that he was just happy to be able to compete.

“I haven’t even been wanting to look at a leaderboard. I don’t know how to put it into words; I really don’t care,” he said. “I’m out here enjoying it, being so blessed that we get to play in the Olympics.”

This is similar to an earlier assertion by Watson that actually playing golf “gets in the way” of his Olympic experience, and that he loves just watching all the other sports.

