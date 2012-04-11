You Can Now Buy Bubba Watson's Goofy Pink Driver

Photo: Getty Images/Scott Halleran

Ping golf will start selling a pink version of its G20 drivers after Bubba Watson’s Masters win over the weekend.Watson is notorious for using the non-traditionally coloured driver throughout his career.



The drivers will go on sale June 1 with five per cent of the proceeds going to Watson’s charity drive.

Ping CEO John A. Solheim explained why the driver will be on sale soon (via Adam Kramer).

“Our customers have been asking, through word of mouth, social media, and phone calls, how they can get one. We want to satisfy that interest while bringing even more visibility to Bubba’s goal of raising $1 million.”

