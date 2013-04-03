Hovercraft Golf Carts Are A Genius Idea

Bubba Watson and Oakley released this YouTube video today called “Bubba’s Hover” where he drives around a golf course on a custom-made hovercraft.



It looks real. But even if it’s some sort of belated April Fools’ prank, hovercraft golf carts are one of the best sports ideas we’ve ever heard of.

Seriously, what a genius invention. You don’t rough up the course when you drive across it, you can easily manoeuvre over water hazards, and you can get closer to the green.

It eliminates many of the problems associated with golf carts, and it looks like a ton of fun (via Yahoo!):

Bubba:

