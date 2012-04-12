Bubba Watson Changed His Phone Number After An ESPN Radio Show Called Him 40 Times At 6:00 AM

Photo: AP

Masters winner Bubba Watson has been on an exhausting media tour over the last few days.One of Bubba’s interviews included a conversation with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on his radio show.



During call, Bubba told Van Pelt he was forced to change his cell phone number after an unnamed radio show wouldn’t stop calling him at 6 a.m. (via The Big Lead).

Bubba was tired because he had only gotten to bed at around 3:30 that morning, he said.

“I had about 40 calls from a radio station. Not going to say where from, but a radio station…and I obviously knew it was time to change my number. I don’t know how they got my number.”

Van Pelt’s co-host Ryen Russillo then jokingly chimed in, “Well on behalf of ‘Mike & Mike,’ we want to apologise.”

To which Bubba replied:

“I didn’t want to call y’all out, but MAN I wanted to sleep.”

Listen to Bubba’s full interview on the Scott Van Pelt Show →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.