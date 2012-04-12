Bubba Watson Had His Eyes Closed When He Made That Ridiculous Winning Shot

Bubba Watson is on a crazy media tour this week after winning his first ever Masters on Sunday, and it has been really fun to watch this goofball.



Last night, he went on Letterman and revealed something even more crazy about that ridiculous shot he took from the trees to win the tournament: his eyes were closed.

When Letterman asked Bubba how he pulled that shot off, he responded: “Uhh… Luck? Close your eyes and swing hard.” Later on in the video when they showed the shot, Bubba mentioned again how his eyes were closed.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.