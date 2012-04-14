Here's One Last Overhead Map Of The Incredible Shot That Won Bubba Watson The Masters

Tony Manfred

We can’t get over Bubba Watson’s second shot at No. 10 that effectively won him The Masters.

Yesterday, he retweeted this overhead map from @clarson82 of how exactly his ball got from the trees to the middle of the green.

Once again, spectacular:

bubba watson overhead map of masters shot

Photo: @clarson82

And the commentary on the retweet was pure Bubba:

bubba watson retweets picture of his amazing masters shot

Photo: @bubbawatson

DON’T MISS: 9 Things You Never Knew About Bubba Watson >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.