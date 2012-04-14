Here's One Last Overhead Map Of The Incredible Shot That Won Bubba Watson The Masters

We can’t get over Bubba Watson’s second shot at No. 10 that effectively won him The Masters.
Yesterday, he retweeted this overhead map from @clarson82 of how exactly his ball got from the trees to the middle of the green.
Once again, spectacular:
Photo: @clarson82
And the commentary on the retweet was pure Bubba:
Photo: @bubbawatson
