Bubba Watson Wins The Masters!

Bubba Watson just won The Masters.He played from behind all day, but birdied 13, 14, 15, and 16 to pull even with Louis Oosthuizen, and eventually forced a playoff.
He wo with a par on the second playoff hole after hitting a ridiculous 40-yard hook with a wedge out of the trees.
As a bonus, he cried after making the tournament-winning putt.
Bubba!
More coming…
