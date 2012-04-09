Bubba Watson Wins The Masters!

Photo: AP

Bubba Watson just won The Masters.He played from behind all day, but birdied 13, 14, 15, and 16 to pull even with Louis Oosthuizen, and eventually forced a playoff.



He wo with a par on the second playoff hole after hitting a ridiculous 40-yard hook with a wedge out of the trees.

As a bonus, he cried after making the tournament-winning putt.

Bubba!

More coming…

